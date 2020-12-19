Our view: Moving right along …

We were surprised and disappointed that seven Republicans from North Carolina — including U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker, all of whom represent the Triad — saw fit to join an amicus brief in its support.

Budd posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages that “millions of Americans do not have faith in the November election. One of the best ways to air out the legitimate concerns over voter fraud, machine irregularities and mail-in ballots is at the Supreme Court.”

But millions of Americans don’t have faith in the November election because of prominent Republicans who have been pushing conspiracy theories about fraud and irregularities — in contrast to the Republican officials in charge of those processes, like Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs, who insist that all went as it should.

And since the Supreme Court rejected the case — may we now close the matter, Mr. Budd? Will you now stand and say it’s over?

Come on, guys. Stop embarrassing North Carolina.