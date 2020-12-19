Our view: Moving right along …

It’s almost over.
Outgoing President Trump has done his best to delay the inevitable — and override the will of the American people. But the avenues he’s forced open — more like the muddy rabbit runs and back alleys through which he’s dragged us — are closing, one by one.
The Electoral College vote tallied on Monday — a Trump-defined “landslide” of 306 for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for Trump — confirmed what rational folks have known for over a month: Biden will take office on Jan. 20.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a break from obstructing a coronavirus relief package to acknowledge reality. “Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” he said. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”
A few days before these occurrences, after about 50 court cases had failed to produce any evidence of the voter fraud Trump claims, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against swing states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, hoping somehow to throw out millions of Biden-supporting votes.
The court quickly rejected Paxton’s lawsuit without dissent. No surprise there.
We were surprised and disappointed that seven Republicans from North Carolina — including U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker, all of whom represent the Triad — saw fit to join an amicus brief in its support.
Budd posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages that “millions of Americans do not have faith in the November election. One of the best ways to air out the legitimate concerns over voter fraud, machine irregularities and mail-in ballots is at the Supreme Court.”
But millions of Americans don’t have faith in the November election because of prominent Republicans who have been pushing conspiracy theories about fraud and irregularities — in contrast to the Republican officials in charge of those processes, like Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs, who insist that all went as it should.
And since the Supreme Court rejected the case — may we now close the matter, Mr. Budd? Will you now stand and say it’s over?
Come on, guys. Stop embarrassing North Carolina.
In the meantime, Biden has been taking care of business, announcing Cabinet selections and agency heads that, for the most part, seem rational and uncontroversial. Most of his nominees have experience and credentials in their fields — and their diversity reflects that of America. It’s hoped they’ll represent a return to governing by expertise rather than fawning loyalty.
We’re especially pleased that Biden has chosen North Carolina’s Michael Regan, a Goldsboro native and N.C. A&T graduate, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan is a top pollution regulator who has worked to help low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution; putting him in charge of that agency makes much more sense than selecting a coal lobbyist or climate change denier.
This year has been exhausting — and the election, overly contentious and unsettling. A party that refuses to accept the possibility of loss gracefully is not a party that should be thought to have any credibility. We feel confident that however Biden governs, it will be an improvement over this kind of fecklessness.
