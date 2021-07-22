Our view: N.C. climate is vulnerable

As we anticipate another pleasant summer weekend in North Carolina, no doubt many among us will head to the great outdoors, to our region’s parks, forests and beaches, to facilities and amenities that allow us to experience the unbridled beauty of our state. Our region is unmatched by any when it comes to appealing hiking trails, campgrounds, lakes, rivers, mountains and other natural wonders.
But as we do so, we’ll need to keep in mind an unexpected complication: smoke from distant wildfires that have caused air-pollution levels in the Piedmont to spike. A Code Orange air-quality alert was announced throughout the state on Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Journal’s Wesley Young reported earlier this week.
Hazy skies caused by the fires have been reported from Asheville to the Triad, and extend north all the way to New York.
As a result, seniors, children, athletes and those with heart disease or lung diseases such as asthma — all of us, really — have been advised by weather forecasters and air-quality experts to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.
Code Orange means there’s also a burn ban in effect.
On the bright side, maybe lawn mowing and other outdoor chores can be delayed another week.
It’s hoped that, by Friday or Saturday, the status will be reduced to Code Yellow, during which people with unusual sensitivity should consider limiting their time outdoors. But that status is still not the optimal. Code Yellow still denotes increased surface smoke particles and ground-level ozone.
It’s difficult for some to imagine that the historic wildfires flaring on the West Coast — California, Oregon, Washington and western Canada — could affect us here, but they do. We share an atmosphere and wind patterns.
It’s a small world after all.
Though the conflagrations will eventually die down, they serve as reminders that climate change is real and is influenced by human activity.
As of July 14, 68 active large fires in 12 states have burned more than one million acres of land in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The fire currently burning in Oregon is the largest in the U.S., consuming about 4 miles of forest a day and spewing smoke and ash up to 6 miles high in the sky. Many towns have been evacuated as thousands of homes have gone up in flames.
And the fires are only part of the problem. A heatwave with triple-digit temperatures — 116 degrees in Seattle last week — have led to scores of heat-related deaths and even more heat-related illnesses in the West.
“The heat wave story cannot be viewed as an isolated extreme event, but rather part of a longer story of climate change with more related, widespread and varying impacts,” according to climate scientist Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Center on Cape Cod.
And that’s only part of a decadelong drought in the West.
Nearly 60% of the U.S. West is considered to be in exceptional or extreme drought, the two highest categories, according to the University of Nebraska’s Drought Monitor. That’s the highest percentage in the 20 years the drought monitor has been keeping track, Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press reported earlier this week.
The effects of climate change may be showing up most dramatically in the West right now, but we can also see the effects in North Carolina.
Because of climate change, “sea levels will continue to rise and it is likely that summers will get even hotter, rainfall totals will increase, hurricane strengths will intensify and severe droughts, inland flooding, wildfires and landslides will become more common,” according to a climate-risk assessment released last year by a conglomerate of state agencies and stakeholders.
We have, perhaps, been distracted from the problem by more pressing matters, such as COVID.
But as terrible as the pandemic has been, the impact of climate change promises to be worse by orders of magnitude. It will impact our economy, our environment and our people. We’ll be in danger of increased extremes as long as we continue to invest in energy production that emits heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.