Our view: N.C. climate is vulnerable

As we anticipate another pleasant summer weekend in North Carolina, no doubt many among us will head to the great outdoors, to our region’s parks, forests and beaches, to facilities and amenities that allow us to experience the unbridled beauty of our state. Our region is unmatched by any when it comes to appealing hiking trails, campgrounds, lakes, rivers, mountains and other natural wonders.

But as we do so, we’ll need to keep in mind an unexpected complication: smoke from distant wildfires that have caused air-pollution levels in the Piedmont to spike. A Code Orange air-quality alert was announced throughout the state on Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Journal’s Wesley Young reported earlier this week.

Hazy skies caused by the fires have been reported from Asheville to the Triad, and extend north all the way to New York.

As a result, seniors, children, athletes and those with heart disease or lung diseases such as asthma — all of us, really — have been advised by weather forecasters and air-quality experts to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Code Orange means there’s also a burn ban in effect.

On the bright side, maybe lawn mowing and other outdoor chores can be delayed another week.