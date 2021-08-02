Our view: NC COVID messages are dangerously misleading

Berger’s not alone. One of our U.S. senators, Republican Thom Tillis, has sent an email of his own pooh-poohing the CDC’s directives.

“I am deeply concerned that the Biden administration’s contradictory decision will cause even more vaccine hesitancy, giving many Americans the false impression that the vaccines are not as effective as they were originally told,” Tillis said in the Tuesday statement.

The CDC’s advice has changed because circumstances have changed. The delta variant is taking hold because not enough Americans have gotten vaccinated.

And the best ways to cut the variant at its roots — and keep the economy open — are to get vaccinated and wear masks, even if you’ve already been vaccinated.

Tillis, incidentally, is not the most credible messenger on masks. In September 2020, he preached the gospel of wearing masks and then went without one during a function at the Trump White House. Tillis said was sorry — just as he’d said he was sorry the month before, for not wearing a mask during a Trump speech at the White House. In October, Tillis became infected with the virus.

Not to be outdone, GOP Senate candidate Mark Walker of Greensboro chimed in with a tweet protesting the CDC guidelines (“Liberty has a threshold”).