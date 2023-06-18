It’s a new morning in North Carolina, which means we’ll need to be checking in on where Tricia Cotham stands today.

OK. That’s an exaggeration. But not a big one.

The only consistency Cotham has shown her constituents in recent months has been her inconsistency.

If you’ve been keeping score, the suddenly famous state lawmaker from Mecklenburg County once was a Democrat.

Now she’s a Republican.

Once she was fiercely pro-choice.

Now she’s not.

Cotham not only vigorous supported for the right to an abortion but pledged to voters that she would fight to expand those rights.

Until she cast a crucial vote in May to restrict them.

It gets curiouser.

Eight years ago Cotham drew national attention for an impassioned speech on the House floor about her own abortion several years ago.

Now she’s saying the abortion never happened.

In a radio interview last week during the state Republican convention in Greensboro, Cotham said she’d had a natural miscarriage instead.

“I think the hardest thing and the most unfortunate — deeply personal — and this is deeply wrong,” Cotham told WBT. “I had a miscarriage, and a miscarriage in medical terms is called a spontaneous abortion. And instead of saying — first of all — they should not be talking about my miscarriage, that is just very painful and wrong — but they are repeating this message that I had an abortion. And that is false. And that is completely frustrating and they keep on doing it and that’s below the belt.”

There was, of course, a roomful of witnesses who saw and heard her say the exact opposite in her House speech in 2015.

“It’s not the type of miscarriage that we often think of where you lose the baby completely and it’s over,” Cotham said then. “That’s not what happened. My doctor told me that my pregnancy would likely not be viable and that if I did not take swift medical action my life and any hope of future babies would be in severe danger. I trusted my doctor and her medical expertise.”

To be clear, she added, “This decision was up to me. My husband. My doctor. And my God. It was not up to any of you in this chamber.”

Cotham later explained the motivation for her speech in a Time magazine interview.

“I heard the shaming of women,” she said of her opposition to a bill imposing a 72-hour waiting period for abortions. “It was portrayed that women just run to the bank, grab a latte at Starbucks, and have an abortion and do their thing.”

“She said she went home and wrote out her speech describing the induced physician-assisted abortion of her non-viable fetus,” the Time article reported.

Cotham told Time that she had stepped up so “somebody out there” would “maybe not feel shamed.”

This spring, Cotham voted for a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks, and then voted to override the governor’s veto of the bill.

Of course, Cotham has made herself a convenient target, because her flip-flops have been so spectacular.

But she seems emblematic of a time when shame doesn’t seem to matter anymore – when everything seems transactional and you do what you have to do to get what you want.

And if it brings criticism and ridicule you wait it out in hope that the public’s short memory and fickle attention span will bury it in the past.

Meanwhile, there are bigger worries for North Carolinians, as Republicans, who hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the legislature, are moving to make elections unnecessarily more restrictive.

They say their motivation is to prevent voter fraud, of which there is scant evidence, in North Carolina or elsewhere.

That’s rich, considering what Cotham has done, running as one person and then serving as someone else.

It’s as if a different version of her suddenly appeared from one of those comic-book parallel universes and took her place.

Voters in her majority-Democratic district understandably feel hoodwinked, bamboozled and had. Wouldn’t you?

Hey, N.C. GOP: Is this the election fraud you’ve been looking for?