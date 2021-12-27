Our view: NC has a connection to space telescope on daring quest

Among its mission goals are to search for the universe’s first galaxies — the farther into space it can peer, the farther into the past it can see — to observe the formation of stars and planetary systems and to investigate planetary systems for signs of intelligent life. But as so often happens with pure science, its greatest discoveries may be those that are unplanned and unexpected.

Criticism for the project’s price tag — which grew over the years from an estimated $1 billion to $10 billion — was expected. But for many, it will be mitigated by the sheer scope of the mission. The Webb telescope “is the most complex astronomy space mission ever conceived. The mission took over 30 years to get from the drawing board to the launch pad, stretching engineers and technologies to their limits,” Tereza Pultarova wrote for space.com. “The procedure hinges on the successful release of 140 mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, 400 pulleys, 90 cables and eight deployment motors, all of which need to perform correctly for the sunshield to fully extend. Without it, the telescope will not work.”

Rube Goldberg has nothing on NASA.

There is, we’re proud to say, a North Carolina connection.