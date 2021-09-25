Our view: NC is dead last for workers

“There’s no rigorous statistical analysis here,” Ryan said in an email to The (Raleigh) News & Observer. “They’re giving high scores to laws they like and low scores to laws they don’t like, which is probably why just about every Democratic-run state has a high score and every Republican-run state has a low score.”

Ryan’s right on at least one count: Oxfam does lean to the left. Founded in Britain, the coalition of charities fights poverty and advocates for workers.

But facts are neither partisan nor ideological. And, as they say, the proof is in the pudding:

North Carolina’s minimum wage is a paltry $7.25 an hour, which is only 23.2% of what it takes to support a family of four. And which does not apply to farmworkers.

By state law local governments cannot set higher minimum wages.

No laws in North Carolina protect workers from sexual harassment.

There is no requirement for paid family leave in North Carolina.

There are few state protections against sexual harassment.

And if you should lose your job here, North Carolina offers some of the stingiest and cruelest unemployment benefits in the nation.