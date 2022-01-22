Our view: New COVID treatment would be welcome

One of the difficulties in dealing with COVID-19 these last two years has been the confusion over and misinformation about proper procedures and methods for staying safe from infection — and for treating infection. Some misinformation has been spread honestly through ignorance and anxiety, but some has been spread purposely for monetary or political gain, it’s sad to say.
The confusion has sometimes been made worse for the public when medical authorities altered their guidance as we learned more about the virus and its variant strains. (We were first told not to buy masks, remember, which we thought should be reserved for medical workers.) Not everyone understands that when better information comes to light, science changes. Unlike political dogma.
And that’s one of science’s strengths — the flexibility to change when we learn better. It’s a feature, not a bug. The scientific method — observation, data collection, hypothesis, rigorous testing and analysis — is still our best method for evaluating medical and scientific truth.
It’s certainly much better than rumor, personal anecdote or the “obscure websites” to which anti-vax pundit Candace Owens advises people to turn.
Many jokes have been made about vaccine skeptics who have turned to taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19 — a medication most commonly used to rid farm animals of parasites — which seems especially risky when most medical professionals say there’s not enough evidence that it works. Previous studies have been inconclusive or incomplete. Ivermectin poisoning skyrocketed in 2021 and the Food and Drug Administration currently says it should never be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.
In Indiana, a pending bill in the legislature would approve its use. But both the Indiana Pharmacists Association and the Indiana State Medical Association have called the bill “dangerous,” particularly the part that would prohibit providers from discouraging patients from using the treatment.
Politicians tying the hands of medical professionals is almost always a bad idea.
But there’s something about the drug that shows enough potential that doctors at Duke University have been testing it, along with two other potential COVID-19 treatments.
“There were some early studies that showed that it could potentially be helpful with COVID-19, but they were not large enough to be definitive,” Dr. Adrian Hernandez, one of the study’s leaders, told The (Raleigh) News & Observer last week. “So we want to know either way, is it potentially beneficial or not?”
Please do not bypass the word “potentially.”
“We should understand if there are any benefits,” Hernandez said. “And if not, we should be able to report that back out to the public clearly and note what shouldn’t be done.”
The two other drugs being tested are fluvoxamine, currently used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, and fluticasone furoate, an inhaler medicine prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, The News & Observer reported.
The three drugs were chosen for the study, not only because of their potential, but because any of them would be easier and less expensive to administer than monoclonal antibody treatments, which have to be administered by IV or through a series of shots in a clinic or doctor’s office.
Nearly 2,500 patients from across 26 states are taking part in the study. Hernandez said that researchers may have the data they need to release their results within a month or so.
The ultimate goal is to create a treatment that, in conjunction with vaccines, can be used easily and safely at home to make COVID-19 as manageable as seasonal flu.
So, note: Even if proved effective, ivermectin wouldn’t replace the vaccines, which are still the best method of preventing serious illness and hospitalization.
Learning of new treatment methods make us feel hopeful — but we’re not out of the woods yet. We’re not even near the border.
Health officials in Forsyth County are still pleading with residents to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance as COVID-19 continues to surge — even if vaccinated and boosted.
And if you’re not vaccinated and boosted, you could do yourself and your loved ones no greater favor than to correct that oversight.