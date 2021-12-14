Our view: New video law makes a bad situation worse

It had seemed only fair, reasonable and humane.
As it originally was intended, and written, a bill in the N.C. legislature would have allowed the families of loved ones who have been killed or seriously injured in encounters with police to view police video footage by simply asking.
With only a few exceptions, those family members would be able to watch the footage within five days of making a request directly to a police chief or sheriff.
The legislation had been prompted by the family of Andrew Brown Jr., an Elizabeth City man who was fatally shot in the back of the head by sheriff’s deputies in April. When lawmakers asked how they could help, Brown’s family expressed exasperation at being allowed to view only 20 seconds of video related to the incident five days after the shooting. And then being allowed several weeks later to see only 20 minutes of redacted video out of two hours of total footage.
That’s both ridiculous and unconscionable.
So members of the Legislative Black Caucus set out to ensure quicker and more complete access to the video. With support from law enforcement, the changes were written into a broader bill that passed in the Senate.
But somewhere along the way the language changed. Instead of increasing access to police video, the new law, which took effect Dec. 1, did precisely the opposite: It reduced it. Sheriffs and police chiefs no longer have the authority to show the footage to families. Period.
Now all such requests must be made to a judge, who may deny them.
The change was quietly tucked into an otherwise overwhelmingly popular comprehensive criminal justice reform bill that passed unanimously.
How and why this happened boils down to a powerful group with a very influential lobbyist: the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association.
Initially, the Sheriffs’ Association, the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police and the N.C. Police Benevolent Association all agreed to increased family access to the video with some restrictions. For instance, a family member who attempted to share or record the footage would face criminal penalties.
But when the legislation moved to the House, that greater access was stripped away.
So now, even if police agree that the footage should be made available, it doesn’t matter. A judge can say no.
To be clear, the leaders of both the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police and the N.C. Police Benevolent Association still favor increased access. They rightly see the value of the footage not as a threat but as a way to be more transparent and accountable.
“We found that allowing the individual involved or a family member or attorney of the individual to look at it and see what happens, we can stop a lot of problems from occurring based on the reality of the video,” Bill Hollingsed, executive director of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, told The (Raleigh) News & Observer.
“OK, I see what happened. I get it. I understand why you did what you did,’ and that’s the end of it.”
The executive director of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association agreed, adding that he believes the Sheriffs’ Association is wielding more influence than it should.
Reading between the lines, the sheriffs’ motivation appears obvious: politics. Unlike police chiefs, sheriffs are elected, and would prefer not to have the deal with the political consequences of making a call on police video.
Again, police chiefs favor the power to grant family access. The state Police Benevolent Association, which represents rank-and-file police officers and deputies, favors it as well.
Now we’re worse off than when we started. At least before the lawmakers sought to increase access, police chiefs and sheriffs had the latitude to release video. Now they have none.
The more restrictive law also adds another layer of bureaucracy for the public and another layer of responsibility for already overburdened courts.
In a state in which police body camera footage is already unnecessarily limited, the change in the law would have represented a small but hopeful step toward more open policing.
That said, even if the law had been improved as initially intended, it would be far from ideal. Police footage should be treated as a public record, not a personnel record, with reasonable exceptions for privacy and other concerns.
After all, it involves a publicly funded agency recording its interactions with the public using publicly funded technology.
Why shouldn’t the public have a right to see it?