Our view: No season for violence

And it’s not just the mall — the city faced a similar situation in the summer of 2012 when hundreds of teenagers began gathering downtown on weekend nights, leading to a large fight that required police intervention.

We’re sure that mall authorities want to get the situation under control. The mall now requires teenagers under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old during all hours of mall operation from Fridays through Sundays. That’s appropriate.

On top of that, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough issued a statement in which he called the assault "a disgusting, deplorable act of violence."

"It was senseless," he said. "It was uncalled for, and it saddened me to not only hear about it, but to also see it captured on video.

"The increased officer presence is a reminder to our community that we all deserve to celebrate the holiday season in peace."

Sheriff’s deputies will collaborate with Winston-Salem police to implement saturation patrols at and around Hanes Mall from Thursdays through Saturdays through the end of the year, Kimbrough says. That’s reassuring.