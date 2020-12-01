Our view: No season for violence

At a time when we should be thinking about stocking stuffers and glittery ornaments, it’s disturbing to learn about the violent attack that occurred recently outside Hanes Mall. Shopping should not be a dangerous activity, now or anytime.
It apparently began when a group of teenagers threatened to attack a 13-year-old girl inside the mall Nov. 28. She called her parents, Greensboro residents LaTina Nicole Melton and Vincent Antonio Pearsall, to come get her. The teens then began harassing the adults.
"We were doing our best to de-escalate the situation," Melton said. "In the beginning it was working, but then some of the ones that didn't have anything to do with the situation went haywire.”
On a video posted on YouTube, the teens can be seen arguing with and then attacking Melton and Pearsall. They were both knocked to the ground and the teens stole Melton’s purse.
Police said the people committing the assault appeared to be in range of 15 to 20 years old.
This isn’t the first time the mall has served as a backdrop for violence. Earlier in November, two groups of teenagers fought in the mall’s parking lot and one pulled out a gun and fired a shot, grazing another juvenile.
It’s not entirely reassuring that these tend to be isolated incidents.
And it’s not just the mall — the city faced a similar situation in the summer of 2012 when hundreds of teenagers began gathering downtown on weekend nights, leading to a large fight that required police intervention.
We’re sure that mall authorities want to get the situation under control. The mall now requires teenagers under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old during all hours of mall operation from Fridays through Sundays. That’s appropriate.
On top of that, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough issued a statement in which he called the assault "a disgusting, deplorable act of violence."
"It was senseless," he said. "It was uncalled for, and it saddened me to not only hear about it, but to also see it captured on video.
"The increased officer presence is a reminder to our community that we all deserve to celebrate the holiday season in peace."
Sheriff’s deputies will collaborate with Winston-Salem police to implement saturation patrols at and around Hanes Mall from Thursdays through Saturdays through the end of the year, Kimbrough says. That’s reassuring.
For decades, teens having been going to the mall to shop, to meet other teens and to entertain themselves — and to operate free from parental supervision. But while they may have been a bit unruly in the past, these recent violent outbursts are more serious.
This isn’t what “let the buyer beware” is intended to address.
It's tempting for us older folks to criticize today's youth as being less respectful than previous generations. It’s also tempting — and largely accurate — to lay much of the blame at the feet of parents and other guardians.
It’s a sad and disturbing reality that young people today have more access to handguns and less guidance than they need to navigate the world.
But we shouldn’t just condemn. We can help by getting involved and/or supporting those who do, through organizations like Boys and Girls clubs.
Young people, with brains that are not yet fully formed, need constructive outlets for their energy. They need role models and counselors who will help them navigate this tumultuous time in their lives.
And when called for, they need police intervention.
