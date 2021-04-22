Our view: No to N.C. horse racing

But daily horse racing is different. The industry brings many problems with it, including accusations of animal abuse, criminal corruption and the crippling results of gambling addictions. Neighborhoods associated with racetracks and casinos are often models of poverty and squalor. And just like video sweepstakes gaming and the state lottery, horse racing would exploit human weakness and draw money from those who can least afford to lose it.

It’s also simply a bad bet. As Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, says, “… (O)ne clear danger with government trying to manufacture a North Carolina version of the Derby is that it could end up diverting resources — public and private — from more effective uses that will emerge on their own from natural market interactions.

“If North Carolina’s existing equine industry supports the development of horse racing, that fact should become apparent long before government gets involved.”

Such was the case, incidentally, with North Carolina’s blossoming film industry, which had a significant presence before the legislature offered tax incentives to sweeten the pot. Government didn’t create the industry.