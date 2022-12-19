Our view: Not so proud now

Yesterday marked not only the historic event of a former U.S. president being referred for criminal charges — more on that later — but also the beginning of the federal trial of several members of the extremist organization Proud Boys, including former national chairman Enrique Tarrio, for sedition. Among the witnesses will be Kernersville native and Proud Boy leader Charles Donohoe. We expect him to be honest and open in his testimony.

According to federal prosecutors, Donohoe was among those former President Trump urged to “stand back and stand by” before the 2020 election, only to turn up — more than 100 of them — at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to commit violent acts against Capitol police and attempt the same against members of Congress. Though Donohoe has pleaded guilty to two federal charges — one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer — he has not yet been sentenced; his sentence will be contingent on his assistance to the prosecution during the trial.

Some may see this as “selling out,” but it’s part of the way justice is conducted in the United States. Guilty parties have the opportunity to gain leniency by assisting authorities in bringing others to justice.

It’s a lesson that should not be wasted on Proud Boys.

Some Proud Boys members have already been tried and sentenced for their participation in the insurrection, including Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth, Texas. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was also convicted in November of seditious conspiracy. They’re among more than 870 individuals from all 60 states who have been arrested for crimes related to the attempted insurrection.

All of this — the attack and the trial — is a far cry from Donohoe’s previous life as a U.S. Marine who performed two tours in Iraq on behalf of Uncle Sam.

But he’s not the first member of the military to be targeted and recruited by an extremist group; it’s the specialty of Oath Keepers. Donohue’s radicalization by Proud Boys must have been seen as a major coup.

These groups pretend to be patriotic, but there’s nothing patriotic about training in violent paramilitary techniques with the goal of overthrowing the U.S. government. For the sake of safety and peace, more resources need to be devoted to countering such extremism and preventing military members from becoming radicalized.

Proud Boys was founded in 2016 by Canadian Gavin McInnes as an alt-right fraternity that glorified violence and regularly brawled in the streets — supposedly for fun and to claim macho cred. We wouldn’t argue with the description of its members as a bunch of lost boys looking for trouble to prove their manhood.

Since their arrests in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the group’s members have engaged less in public violence, modifying its activities to aggressively protesting LGBTQ events and speaking out disruptively at school board meetings. Earlier this year in Orange County, the board of education passed a resolution opposing “incidents of hostile and racist behavior” after the Proud Boys appeared at school board meetings and a football game there.

The group hopes to gain some measure of acceptance in mainstream society.

Those of us who prefer rationality cannot allow that.

There are books yet to be written and revelations to be brought to light about the 2020 presidential election and the degree to which its results caused so many to lose their minds. It’s difficult not to see former President Trump’s following — which may have been diminished by time, but in some circles remains strong — as some kind of cult. They’ve strayed too far from any conventional understanding of reality.

We only hope that Donohoe truly recognizes his crimes and repents. It’s not too late for him to turn his life around and make beneficial contributions to society.