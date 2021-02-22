 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our view: Officer down
0 comments

Our view: Officer down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our hearts go out to Kernersville police officer Sean Houle and his family.

Houle was shot three times with his own gun during struggle with a High Point man early Sunday morning. Officer Houle is in critical condition at a local hospital, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported yesterday. We hope and pray for a full recovery.

The man who shot him has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He deserves the harshest punishment the courts can assign.

It’s troubling when we hear about a local police officer being injured like this. Even with the best training and skill, it’s dangerous work. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to maintain our safety and to maintain order in society.

In return, they deserve our respect — and our support.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Raise the benefits
Editorial

Our view: Raise the benefits

Gov. Roy Cooper is taking an expansive and beneficial stand for working North Carolinians in his proposed 2021-22 budget, unveiled last week. …

Our view: Historical honesty
Editorial

Our view: Historical honesty

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a resident of Greensboro, home of the Feb. 1, 1960, Woolworth sit-ins, wants you to know that racism no longer exists.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News