Our view: Omicron variant is no cause for panic

Again, we know little about omicron — but we know that its arrival on our shores is inevitable and may already have occurred.

We know that the symptoms of the variant seem to be mild — so say the doctors who are dealing with it in South Africa. That’s a bit of a relief.

But those doctors also warn that the variant seems more easily transmittable than previous variants. That’s cause for concern. As is the World Health Organization’s warning that the variant has a high potential to spread globally.

But it’s still early. We don’t know if symptoms will worsen or linger, as with those of the “long haulers” who still suffer from symptoms akin to chronic fatigue syndrome, even though they were first infected more than a year ago. We just don’t know and likely won’t for at least a couple of weeks.

That’s no reason to despair or to be flippant. Caution is the watchword.

We also know that the longer it takes to finally quash COVID, the more variants will arise. The biggest fear is that one may arise against which no vaccine is effective.