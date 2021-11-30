Our view: Omicron variant is no cause for panic

“Don’t panic.” That’s the wise advice from both Douglas Adams, late author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” and President Biden, who, speaking to the nation on Monday, warned against both the threat of the new COVID variant, omicron, and overreacting to the variant. It’s “a cause for concern,” he said, but “not a cause for panic.”
His was a calm, measured and honest response, suited to the moment, especially considering what we know so far about omicron — not much — and the American people’s exhaustion from dealing with COVID, the delta variant and people reluctant to take commonsense preventative measures against the virus.
Biden is not calling for a widespread U.S. shutdown in reaction to the variant, which has been detected in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Australia and several other countries — just caution.
The same caution we must practice when we go to the grocery store.
The same caution that has led millions of Americans to receive safe, well-tested vaccinations to reduce the risk of illness and death, as well as booster shots to reduce the risk even more, as recommended for every adult by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
There are no certainties with COVID, but vaccination increases the odds of good health and survival significantly, as confirmed by the higher rate of death among the unvaccinated.
Again, we know little about omicron — but we know that its arrival on our shores is inevitable and may already have occurred.
We know that the symptoms of the variant seem to be mild — so say the doctors who are dealing with it in South Africa. That’s a bit of a relief.
But those doctors also warn that the variant seems more easily transmittable than previous variants. That’s cause for concern. As is the World Health Organization’s warning that the variant has a high potential to spread globally.
But it’s still early. We don’t know if symptoms will worsen or linger, as with those of the “long haulers” who still suffer from symptoms akin to chronic fatigue syndrome, even though they were first infected more than a year ago. We just don’t know and likely won’t for at least a couple of weeks.
That’s no reason to despair or to be flippant. Caution is the watchword.
We also know that the longer it takes to finally quash COVID, the more variants will arise. The biggest fear is that one may arise against which no vaccine is effective.
It’s still an incredible development that the president and medical authorities must fight not only a pandemic, but partisan forces that have turned COVID into a political dispute.
It’s been well over a year since Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz predicted that, should Biden win the presidential election (as he did), the virus would go away.
“I guarantee you,” he said in June 2020, “the week after the election, suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors, will say, ‘Everything’s magically better. Go back to work. Go back to school. Suddenly all the problems are solved.’”
He couldn’t have been more wrong.
On Saturday, former White House physician turned politician Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas seemed to be following in Cruz’s footsteps, tweeting, “Here comes the MEV — the Midterm Election Variant!” He went on to claim that omicron is part of a Democratic conspiracy to cheat in the 2022 midterms.
Quite a scheme, to spread around the world before coming to the U.S. to help the Democrats.
He’ll prove to be just as accurate as Cruz, no doubt.
On Tuesday, the official GOP Twitter account tweeted: “Joe Biden promised he would shut down the coronavirus.
“He failed.”
They seem not to realize — or care — that Biden’s “failure,” to which they’ve contributed significantly, means that COVID wins and more people die. It hardly seems an accomplishment worth celebrating.
All of this could have been avoided — including many of the 750,000 deaths our country has experienced — had Biden’s predecessor taken seriously his responsibility to keep the country safe. He knew COVID was deadly, but told the public otherwise, encouraging its spread.
Unfortunately, his allies haven’t learned. To this day, they encourage risky behavior and discourage Americans from uniting against our deadly common foe.
As a result, those who want to live and remain healthy must sacrifice some of their freedom and take personal precautions. Wear the masks. Wash your hands. Practice safe distancing.
It doesn’t hurt to support local businesses that are taking proper precautions, also.
We’ll have to live with COVID for the foreseeable future. Let’s continue to react, not with panic, not with frivolity, but with proper caution.
It’s not too late for anyone to join the fight. Vaccines and boosters are widely available.