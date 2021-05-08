Our view: One Big Lie begets more

Democrats must feel as if they’re in the Twilight Zone these days, cheering for the very conservative Rep. Liz Cheney for standing up to former President Trump’s Big Lie, which threatens to engulf the entire Republican Party. She, along with soulmates like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, have won praise from liberals for standing firm against Trump’s lie that he’s the legitimate president — as well as an accompanying lie that he and his supporters had little to do with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which wasn’t that big a deal anyway.

“Trump repeats these words now with full knowledge that exactly this type of language provoked violence on Jan. 6. And, as the Justice Department and multiple federal judges have suggested, there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again,” she wrote in a Washington Post column last week.

That Cheney stands to lose her House leadership positions over her stubborn adherence to truth shows both her courage and her integrity. Anyone should find those qualities admirable, regardless of their politics.