Our view: One for the books

The weather looks promising for the Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors, which takes place this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem, for the 17th time total and the second since COVID led to its prudent cancellation in 2020. There’s no better time or occasion to celebrate the sheer joy of reading — and our right to read what we choose — surrounded by prominent authors, publishers, book lovers and oh, so many books.

This year the festival features more than 50 authors, many of whom will be signing books, answering questions (just not “where do you get your ideas?”) — and, obviously, selling books. While the festival features several showcase presentations with prominent authors between today and Monday, the bulk of the festival will take place Saturday in venues near the Bookmarks bookstore downtown, including the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the Calvary Moravian Church. An expansive book market will fill the parking lot between Poplar and Spruce streets, accompanied by food trucks.

Some author events will be ticketed; many are free (as is parking). Writers’ panels, book sales, kids’ activities, games, displays, food, drink — there will be something for everyone.

The kick-off at 9 a.m. Saturday in Winston Square Park will feature the Winston-Salem Police Department Paw Patrol Dance Party, followed by storytime with Idina Menzel of “Frozen” fame and author Cara Mentzel, who have teamed up to produce “Loud Mouse,” an illustrated book about a little mouse with a big voice. C’mon. There’s no better way to start the weekend.

In the past, Bookmarks has been the largest annual book festival in North and South Carolina. Attendance was down to about 5,000 last year, following the COVID break — a steep drop from its more typical number of 20,000 or so. We hope the combination of better health, good weather and a love of literature will provide the audience the festival deserves.

As central as the festival is, it’s only one aspect of the work performed by Bookmarks, Winston-Salem’s literary arts nonprofit, a beneficial organization that often partners with others to make literature — thus, entertainment, knowledge and wisdom — available to the public. It sponsors programs like Book With Purpose, which creates themed book discussions for all age groups; Authors In Schools, which introduces children to professional writers who can inspire them to read and write; and, of course, the well-lit, well-stocked Bookmarks bookstore downtown, with its knowledgeable, attentive and cheerful staff. Its contribution to downtown revitalization is indispensable.

Bookmarks’ mission is to encourage the love of reading, and it’s never been more urgent or necessary. Those who begin reading for pleasure at a young age are not just exposed to fascinating, imaginative stories; they learn empathy and understanding. They expand their expectations and increase their aptitude for success. They make friends with and obtain comfort from inspirational people they’ll never meet.

Literature and knowledge are under attack from some quarters in the U.S. today — especially, as we’ve reported, in books that deal with topics that some find disturbing, including race and gender. We need not to restrict conversation, but to encourage it, especially from people who have lived the controversy in their own lives. Despite technological advances in today’s society — because of these advances — every citizen needs to learn how to read and how to absorb and process information. It’s the most important tool in retaining our freedom. Events like the Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors play an important role in keeping information accessible.

For more details, including maps, a schedule and list of participants, go to the Bookmarks’ website at www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.