Our view: One year after the Capitol insurrection

And the attack was the back-up plan, in case illegitimate legislative efforts, like Trump lawyer John Eastman’s plans to decertify the valid election results, failed. Which they did.

And yet none of those higher-ups have yet been charged or punished.

So the foot soldiers, so to speak, get prison terms while the ringleaders get to dine out and run for re-election. This should offend the sensibilities of every American citizen.

Equally offensive is the degree to which some Republican officials have thrown the Capitol Police under the bus, downplaying the severity of the attack by describing it as a “mostly peaceful protest” and comparing it to a “normal tourist visit.” Some continue to peddle the baseless claim that antifa or the FBI or anyone else was responsible — anyone except the obvious suspects, many of whom are now in custody. Some have had the sheer gall to describe the violent attackers awaiting trial as “patriots” and “political prisoners.”

As a result, some Capitol Police officials like Sgt. Aquilino Gonell have become disillusioned.