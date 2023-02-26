When a respected Triad judge lost his life nearly four years ago to an opioid overdose, it became tragically clear that this was an equal-opportunity killer.

An autopsy revealed that Guilford County’s chief District Court judge, Tom Jarrell, died at the age of only 56 from “fentanyl and heroin intoxication.”

If it could happen to him, it could happen to you ... no matter your skin color, your wealth or your station in life.

And for all hurt it caused to Jarrell’s family and friends, maybe the loss of a pillar of the community might shock us into a higher awareness and a greater sense of urgency. Or so we hoped.

Then along came COVID …

Even as the pandemic stole the headlines, the opioid crisis didn’t go anywhere. If anything, the fear, the uncertainty and the isolation, among other collateral effects of the pandemic, only made the opioid problem worse.

“The mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come,” Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift told the Journal, “and sadly we are just beginning to see the negative impact.”

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, overdose deaths surged by 72% from 2019 to 2021, and increased by 40% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Those numbers seem to confirm COVID’s impact, especially close to home, where the Triad’s fatal attraction to illicit painkillers continues to claim lives.

During a record year for opioid overdose deaths throughout North Carolina in 2021, Guilford County led the way, DHHS revealed in a report released last week.

As the Journal’s Richard Craver noted, the number of confirmed fatal overdose deaths in Guilford spiked a stunning 51.8% between 2020 and 2021, from 164 to 249.

Forsyth County saw 100 fewer overdose deaths than Greensboro in 2021, 149, but that still represented an increase from 130 in 2020.

Meanwhile, Davidson County in 2021 suffered one of the highest death rates in the state, at 71 per 100,000, versus 39 per 100,000 in Forsyth and 49.4 in Guilford.

As for the other population centers in the state, there were grim numbers as well. In Durham County, overdose deaths increased from 82 to 108; in Mecklenburg County from 236 to 237; and in Wake County from 198 to 240.

What to do now?

Redouble law enforcement efforts against fentanyl. Though overdose deaths in North Carolina involved a variety of medications (including prescription painkillers, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine), fentanyl, which is illegally manufactured, is primarily responsible for the surge in deaths.

Target the flow of these drugs to young people. It was disheartening to hear concerns from a local PTSA leader that the drugs are being sold on social media.

Continue to train and equip EMTs and police officers and other agencies with doses of the drug naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose if administered in time. For that matter, make it available in as many places as possible.

Invest money and people where they will matter the most.

As one example, Guilford County has hired its first drug and injury prevention manager. The massive settlement with the opioid makers will bring more resources to bear.

The challenge is to spend the funds wisely, where they will make the biggest difference. Money thrown indiscriminately at a problem is money thrown away.

Continue to use the state’s new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers round-the-clock counseling services. DHHS says substance abuse-related calls have risen by 85%.

Expand Medicaid in North Carolina, which state lawmakers have failed to do for 10 years running. Those funds could provide mental health and addiction treatment for thousands of North Carolinians who currently can’t afford it.

The good news is that we seem as a society to recognize drug addiction for what it is: a condition to be treated, not a sin to be punished. These newest numbers may not tell us what we want to hear but they certainly tell us what we need to hear. And the first step to recovery is acknowledging that we have a problem. A big problem.