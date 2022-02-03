Our view: Our COVID situation

Once more we’ve made it to the weekend, though this one might be a little more difficult to enjoy than usual, as smoke from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire continues to waft through the air in some places. But some quarters of the city, including its southern side, with its parks and greenway trails, remain relatively unscathed and welcoming to walkers, bikers, strollers and lollygaggers. Umbrellas may be in order at times.
Despite our deep desire to be done with COVID, it is, unfortunately, still not done with us. Five more COVID-related deaths were reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday for a total of 697 since the pandemic began, taking us closer to the unenviable milestone of 700. North Carolina as a whole has recorded 20,904 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. Each represents a father, a daughter, a beloved aunt or uncle who won’t be coming home. Many of these deaths, it’s sad — it’s tragic to say — were preventable.
We have to ask if the politicization of a public health crisis, with even some government agents giving credence to conspiracy theories has been worthy of us. We have to ask if the cry of “freedom” can justify the resultant deaths.
We don’t think so. And we make that assertion with no pleasure, no pride, just deep mourning.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. That’s the second fully-approved vaccine following Pfizer, full approved in August.
“The public can be assured that Spikevax (its brand name) meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.
Some had refused to accept the safety of the Moderna vaccine, claiming that its emergency approval in December 2020 wasn’t reliable enough. That reluctance should now evaporate like so much January snow.
Government health organizations from the CDC to the FDA, as well as trusted private health organizations like the Mayo Clinic and John Hopkins Medicine, have repeatedly asserted the safety of all the vaccines currently in use. None have backtracked. Some risks exist, as in anything — like picking the newspaper up from your front porch — but stories of tens of thousands of deaths caused by COVID vaccines are falsehoods generated by dishonest and irresponsible parties. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System cited by some anti-vaxxers — self-reported information — is incomplete and unverifiable.
Hundreds of millions of doses have been administered with relatively few complications.
“Natural immunity” seems an empty promise when we learn of people who have been sickened by COVID more than once — and when we consider COVID’s possible long-term effects.
Breakthrough cases do occur, especially with the easily transmittable omicron variant. But the analogy of the seat belt should be enough for reasonable people to understand: wearing a seat belt might not prevent an automobile accident from occurring, but it can still save a life.
We’re all eager to get back to living. We’d love to go to our favorite restaurant with our best friends, to go to the theater, to go shopping, to gather in friends’ homes with no restrictions. We’d love to just breathe.
Mass vaccination is still the best path to that future.
Denial doesn’t seem to have solved anything. Refusal to be vaccinated has not reduced the number of those affected.
In the meantime, many of those who have been vaccinated and boosted have learned to make the most of our current situation. They’re still taking proper precautions and enjoying life in a reasonable fashion — even if that calls for more time at home, more time in solitary pursuits or with others who have been vaccinated and boosted.
It can be inconvenient — but not as inconvenient as making funeral arrangements.
Vaccinations and boosters are still widely available and free, at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on North Highland Avenue, at Novant Health’s Hanes Mall clinic, at St. Peter’s Church and World Outreach Center, and other locations. N95 masks and COVID tests are being widely distributed. It’s not too late to change course. It’s not too late to take steps to ensure a safe, profitable and companionable future.