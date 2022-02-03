Our view: Our COVID situation

“Natural immunity” seems an empty promise when we learn of people who have been sickened by COVID more than once — and when we consider COVID’s possible long-term effects.

Breakthrough cases do occur, especially with the easily transmittable omicron variant. But the analogy of the seat belt should be enough for reasonable people to understand: wearing a seat belt might not prevent an automobile accident from occurring, but it can still save a life.

We’re all eager to get back to living. We’d love to go to our favorite restaurant with our best friends, to go to the theater, to go shopping, to gather in friends’ homes with no restrictions. We’d love to just breathe.

Mass vaccination is still the best path to that future.

Denial doesn’t seem to have solved anything. Refusal to be vaccinated has not reduced the number of those affected.

In the meantime, many of those who have been vaccinated and boosted have learned to make the most of our current situation. They’re still taking proper precautions and enjoying life in a reasonable fashion — even if that calls for more time at home, more time in solitary pursuits or with others who have been vaccinated and boosted.