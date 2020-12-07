Our view: Our pets are suffering, too

Since the COVID sequestration began, one class of resident has had an advantage over others: pet owners. Struggling with the inherent stress of a pandemic and its losses — which often includes elements of depression and anxiety — they’ve been able to turn to the unconditional love offered by their canine and feline companions.

Many, sensing what was coming, went to local animal shelters and adoption agencies earlier this year to adopt or foster a pet just as the virus was beginning to take its toll — so many that some shelters simply ran out of pets. A unique situation, for sure.

Now, for some of these pet owners, another challenge has to be faced: keeping their faithful companions fed. As unemployment has affected more of us, some pet owners have surrendered their companions, fearing not being able to take proper care of them.

As Jennifer Tierney of Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina recently told the Journal editorial board, “Today, with over 300,000 North Carolinians unemployed and affected by COVID-19, many are simply having trouble making ends meet. This list includes the unemployed, the underemployed, single parents, heroic victims of domestic violence, proud war veterans, the disabled, fixed-income seniors and more.