Our view: Our rich parkland

One of the underappreciated gems of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is our extensive system of parks, full of trees, water and amenities such as developed trails, picnic shelters and sports courts. Free to enter, they make life richer for residents and likely attract visitors from nearby communities. They also serve as selling points to transplants from other areas of the country and world. Especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they provide needed space for recreation and relief to people who otherwise might feel they have no place to go.

So we’re always glad to learn about improvements that make our parks more accessible and appealing.

One such example is Washington Park, where the city just signed a contract with a building company to work on a small part of the park as part of the city’s long-range plan for park system improvement. The work is expected to begin in about a month.

Construction is scheduled for a new restroom and a new picnic shelter in the south side of Washington Park, near the playground. Another existing shelter will also be renovated. Worn asphalt paths will be repaired and the park entrance on Park Boulevard at Vintage Avenue will be refurbished.