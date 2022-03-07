Our view: Pain at the gas pump

It’s the president — even though we should all know by now that no president controls gas prices, for good or ill.

As Dave Roos wrote for “How Stuff Works” in October: “The truth is that no president — Democrat or Republican, friend of ‘big oil’ or supporter of alternative fuels — can do much of anything to affect the short-term price of oil, and therefore gasoline. The over-riding factor that determines the price of oil from day to day is the market principle of supply and demand (source: U.S. Energy Information Administration). It comes down to simple economics: When demand is greater than supply, prices rise.”

Even though the U.S. and its allies agreed last week to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — even though OPEC has agreed to President Biden’s request (he “demanded” or “begged,” depending on your politics) to release more oil — neither move is likely to have a dramatic effect on the price.

It’s the Keystone XL pipeline — even though the pipeline was never completed, never operational and most of the oil it would move would have been exported rather than used here.