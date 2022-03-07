Our view: Pain at the gas pump

On Monday, $4.05 per gallon gas was reported east of Greenville.
Gas is hovering near — or over, by the time this is printed — $4 a gallon in the Triad, and that’s for the cheap stuff, not premium or diesel.
That hurts.
At that price, every fill-up should come with a toy. Or a lottery ticket. Just to help the medicine go down.
The high price of gas coincides, of course, with higher prices at the grocery store and elsewhere, the result of inflation, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2008, according to economists.
The economy is a complicated beast with millions of moving parts, including COVID, which reduced the workforce that would otherwise be keeping supply chains moving full-speed.
Yet, even as we tighten our belts, corporate profits have continued to soar. Interesting.
Whatever the particular cause(s), it’s hard to find a silver lining in this cloud, especially for people who already budget their resources.
And it’s likely to get worse before it gets better.
In our human desire to blame someone, it’s easy for each of us to turn to the usual suspects.
It’s the president — even though we should all know by now that no president controls gas prices, for good or ill.
As Dave Roos wrote for “How Stuff Works” in October: “The truth is that no president — Democrat or Republican, friend of ‘big oil’ or supporter of alternative fuels — can do much of anything to affect the short-term price of oil, and therefore gasoline. The over-riding factor that determines the price of oil from day to day is the market principle of supply and demand (source: U.S. Energy Information Administration). It comes down to simple economics: When demand is greater than supply, prices rise.”
Even though the U.S. and its allies agreed last week to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — even though OPEC has agreed to President Biden’s request (he “demanded” or “begged,” depending on your politics) to release more oil — neither move is likely to have a dramatic effect on the price.
It’s the Keystone XL pipeline — even though the pipeline was never completed, never operational and most of the oil it would move would have been exported rather than used here.
“The pipeline shutdown has absolutely nothing to do with gas prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told Politifact in December.
Even if it could help, at this point, the pipeline would take years to complete. It won’t be our savior.
It’s America’s long-standing addiction to oil and the proliferation, when times are good, of gas-guzzlers — even though alternatives have been slow to arrive and some, like electric vehicles, are still beyond affordability for many.
And then there’s the Russian conundrum.
The U.S. gets 5% to 10% of its crude oil and refined products from Russia — a supply that continues despite our sanctions on the rogue nation as it attacks Ukraine.
Last week, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, Republicans, urged President Biden to take steps to stop those imports and increase domestic production instead.
The first half of their request is highly principled. Even if it makes things a little more painful for us, cutting off our supply of Russian oil would severely hurt Russia’s ability to generate revenue. It’s the right thing to do.
But increasing domestic production, while appealing, would ultimately do more harm than good to our climate and continue our over-reliance on fossil fuels.
We can always find a reason — often a political reason — to delay switching to renewable energy. If we wanted to find a smart time to stop burning oil, it would have been 1974.
This may be where the “acceptance” part of the serenity prayer is applicable — “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.”
Though grousing has its appeal as well.
There are, however, a few things we can do — lessons we learned from the 1970s. We can walk or use public transportation. We can consolidate trips, running the majority of our errands in one big loop rather than 10 back-and-forth runs. We can reconsider our purchase options.
And, as Journal letter writer Jim Conrad suggested on this page last week, we can avoid sitting in long drive-thru lines with our engines idling, wasting gas.
“What is wrong with parking, walking and burning a few calories instead of gasoline? Most of us could use the exercise.”
We agree. Sitting in line burning gas is a choice. Many of us could choose better.
We can also be grateful that we’re not being forced from our homes by Russian aggression, as is happening with our friends in Ukraine. It’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, for sure — but still serves as a reminder that other people have it worse. For all our challenges, we’re still blessed.