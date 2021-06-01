Our view: Pandemic revealed faults in our system

And it has worked. As the numbers of infection have gone down while the rate of vaccination goes up, the economy has been improving. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in March, compared to a pandemic high of 13.5% in spring 2020, the Journal reported last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But we’re still not there yet. Some are still, for one reason or another, out of work.

The reasons include fear of infection — some are immunocompromised — and lack of child care. And, yes, some no doubt don’t want to go back to stressful or demanding jobs that pay less than what they’re receiving in government benefits. Their reluctance is understandable.

But they can’t stay on government assistance forever. It’s not fair to the rest of us.

At least 21 red states, in an attempt to encourage workers to return to the workforce, have cut off the $300 federal supplements to state unemployment checks. Some of these are states with tight labor markets, according to a JP Morgan research team, so the decision is “tied to politics, not economics.”

In other words, they want to keep low-wage workers working for low wages rather than risk employers offering them more to come back to work.