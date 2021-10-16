Our view: Parents behaving badly

Thankfully, the state Board of Education sounded a more constructive tone on Sept. 28. Board Chairman Eric Davis, Vice Chairman Alan Duncan of Greensboro and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt issued a joint statement that in part said that “we respect the rights of our fellow citizens to share their concerns and voice their opinions. However, this must be done without the use of intimidation or intentionally inspiring fear.”

Truitt, it’s worth noting, is a Republican who has differed with other members of the state board on other issues. But she and board colleagues rightly make a distinction between free speech and bullying.

Meanwhile, the state Task Force for Safer Schools revisited the problem of unruly school board meetings in a statement last week. “Adults must demonstrate the behaviors we want our children to display, such as being positive, solution-focused, and avoiding name-calling and derogatory or defamatory language when there are disagreements,” Chairman William Lassiter said on behalf of the task force.

That’s a simple ask that we all should be able to agree on, even as we may differ on the issues: Don’t model behavior that you wouldn’t condone in your children.