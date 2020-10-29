Our view: Paul gets out the vote

NBA star Chris Paul returned to his hometown, Winston-Salem, earlier this week to lend his name and presence to one of the worthiest causes we know: voting. On Tuesday, about 2,500 people, including students at Winston-Salem State University, candidates running for public office and city residents, walked with him to an early voting site on the WSSU campus, where many then cast their ballots. It was part of a “March to the Polls” event sponsored by the WSSU Student Government Association.
Before the march, Paul spoke with a group of nearly 600 students, telling them, “Y’all see the power of having all of you together. Y’all can really make a difference.”
That’s the message we all need to hear.
Paul told reporters that he felt a responsibility to encourage his fellow WSSU students — he takes a class there — to vote, “given the magnitude of the election and everything that is going on right now.” He’s right about that.
Marchers were accompanied by the WSSU marching band. Cheerleaders performed. WSSU police blocked traffic as the marchers crossed the street to the Anderson Center, where the early voting took place. It seemed like a pep rally, the Journal’s John Hinton wrote.
And that’s how you do that.
Some seem to think that voting should require painful sacrifice, in accord with those who attempt to limit the days and hours for early voting, as well as polling locations. They insist that they prefer “the good old days,” when everybody turned out in one big crowd on Nov. 3 to endure the inevitably long lines. They seem to think that voting is supposed to be some kind of arduous task — perhaps because it weeds out people they’d prefer didn’t vote.
But we prefer Paul’s parade. Exercising our constitutional rights should be as much of a celebration as the Fourth of July.
It should also be as inclusive as possible, allowing opportunities that don’t depend on beneficial employers giving their employees the time off, or the physical ability to stand for hours at a time. The more people who vote, the more likely we are to achieve fair representation.
Elections have lasting consequences, and they're decided by those who show up. Or, in the practical terms Abraham Lincoln used, “Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
Some may rail on sports figures and their causes, but Paul, who played basketball at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University before joining the NBA, has used his fame in a responsible and positive fashion. He’s drawn attention to worthy causes. He's promoted HBCUs. He’s supported Special Olympics with his annual Chris Paul's Winston-Salem Weekend. He’s a hometown hero.
And he votes.
Be like Chris Paul.
Early voting continues through Saturday, then we all buckle down until Tuesday, when the final votes are cast and we start chewing what fingernails we have left.
As of Thursday, more than 76 million Americans had voted early, either by post or in person, according to Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who keeps a tally. That’s more than the total number of early votes cast in the 2016 election. You'd almost think people were engaged and invested this year.
Our thanks to Paul and all the other heroes who are working to get the vote out.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!