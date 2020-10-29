Our view: Paul gets out the vote

NBA star Chris Paul returned to his hometown, Winston-Salem, earlier this week to lend his name and presence to one of the worthiest causes we know: voting. On Tuesday, about 2,500 people, including students at Winston-Salem State University, candidates running for public office and city residents, walked with him to an early voting site on the WSSU campus, where many then cast their ballots. It was part of a “March to the Polls” event sponsored by the WSSU Student Government Association.

Before the march, Paul spoke with a group of nearly 600 students, telling them, “Y’all see the power of having all of you together. Y’all can really make a difference.”

That’s the message we all need to hear.

Paul told reporters that he felt a responsibility to encourage his fellow WSSU students — he takes a class there — to vote, “given the magnitude of the election and everything that is going on right now.” He’s right about that.

Marchers were accompanied by the WSSU marching band. Cheerleaders performed. WSSU police blocked traffic as the marchers crossed the street to the Anderson Center, where the early voting took place. It seemed like a pep rally, the Journal’s John Hinton wrote.

And that’s how you do that.