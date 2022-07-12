Our view: Peering into the universe

We can’t do it justice — not in newsprint.

But enthusiasm and awe still demand that we celebrate, to the degree that we can, the historic first image taken by the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster designated SMACS 0723. It was released late Monday afternoon in a news briefing at the White House, hosted by President Biden and NASA administrator Bill Nelson, and reproduced poorly here. More images were released Tuesday morning to crowds of astronomers, engineers, astrophysicists, space fans and armchair explorers around the world. The stunning images, featuring thousands of distant galaxies full of stars and planets, revealed in unprecedented detail and depth, is just the first step in a revolutionary new period of exploration and discovery.

But there’s more to the telescope than pretty pictures. With an array of scientific instruments that include infrared capability, the telescope will be able to peer inside vast dust clouds to reveal star and planetary formation like never before, adding to our considerable body of knowledge — and perhaps provide more practical information as we find other planets and solar systems like our own.

NASA hopes the Webb telescope will lead to the discovery of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe. On Tuesday, it was trained on the giant gas planet WASP 96-b, first discovered in 2014, which orbits a star 1,150 light-years away. The telescope captured the distinct chemical signature of water vapor, widely considered a requisite for life, as well as evidence of clouds and haze.

But even coming short of that goal, there’s much it can teach us about our universe. “We are going to be able to answer questions that we don’t even know what the questions are yet,” Nelson said Monday.

Despite the unprecedented technological milestone, the images are humbling. They reveal that, despite our self-regard, our planet is but one fragile bubble adrift in a cosmic ocean. Each splash of color represents a unique galaxy, full of star systems, in a possibly infinite universe. The telescope peers, not only across vast distances, but into the distant past, as well — 13 billion years into the past, close to when the universe began.

The Webb telescope itself is a marvel of technology and vision. It’s the largest space telescope ever built, with, when unfolded, a 21-foot-diameter telescopic mirror. Construction took more than 11 years. It sits far past the moon, about a million miles from Earth in the relatively stable Lagrange point 2. It’s a complicated piece of machinery that, as it unfolded between January and April, could have failed, turning it into space debris, at any one of at least 344 single deployment points.

But American know-how won the day — and the universe.

It’s also an accomplishment for NASA that could boost its future plans for space exploration. And it’s an accomplishment for Congress, which almost cancelled the telescope’s construction in 2011 after several delays and cost overruns. The perseverance of NASA’s administrators and congressional supporters is a story of endurance and achievement. It’s one example of what we can accomplish if we support science and work together.