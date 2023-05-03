The community in Stokesdale has rallied to support a kindergartner who was critically injured after being hit by a car on March 30.

Through the kindnesses of both friends and strangers, hopes and prayers have been backed with dollars and cents.

As of last week, the Stokesdale Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization had raised more than $54,000 on behalf of 6-year-old Jaxson Franklin, mostly through a Go Fund Me page.

There have been other fundraisers as well, including donations from local businesses.

And to express their moral support, students and staff at Stokesdale Elementary dressed in Jaxson’s favorite color on “Go Orange Day.”

Maybe those good vibes have made a difference.

After being treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, Jaxson is on the mend and undergoing intensive rehab at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. As staff reporter Jessie Pounds reported on Monday, he could have died from his injuries.

Now, what first seemed to be a tragedy has turned into a feel-good story. Even in today’s bitterly divided America, people can be good-hearted and giving and capable of joining hands in a crisis.

And yet none of this should have been necessary.

On his way to school, Jaxson was struck by a driver who “disregarded” a stopped school bus with its stop arm fully extended, red lights flashing, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

The boy was crossing N.C. 65 to board a bus he never reached. The car’s driver, 47-year-old James Michael Christman of Stokesdale, faces felony and misdemeanor charges.

The Highway Patrol said Christman was not impaired in any way … which suggests he simply ignored the law — out of impatience or ignorance or indifference — and jeopardized the life of a child.

Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses remain a clear and present danger on North Carolina streets, roads and highways. The Highway Patrol estimates that 3,000 drivers disregard school bus stop arms in North Carolina every day.

On March 2, chilling school bus dashcam video shows two children in Iredell County barely dodge a vehicle that whisks past a stationary school bus with its stop arm extended and lights flashing. The speeding Kia Soul misses one of the children by inches, almost grazing her, as the horrified bus driver and passengers scream at what they’re witnessing.

Within a day the 35-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with passing a stopped school bus, improper passing, reckless driving and driving while his license was revoked.

On March 17, a 17-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Tesla that drove past a stopped bus in Halifax County. In that case, state troopers said, the driver, who was arrested and jailed, appeared to be distracted.

In other instances drivers may be confused. If you’re unsure of the rules, the state Department of Public Safety offers these guidelines:

On a two-lane road: All traffic from both directions must stop.

On a two-lane with a center turning lane: All traffic from both directions must stop.

On a four-lane road: All traffic from both directions must stop.

On a four-lane road with a median: Only traffic following the bus must stop.

Where there are four or more lanes with a center turning lane: Only traffic following the bus must stop.

Then there’s the problem of speeding in school zones. That danger has raised enough concern in Greensboro that the City Council is seeking, for a second time, legislative approval, through House Bill 468, to establish a pilot program to place surveillance cameras in school zones.

Apparently, when it comes to student safety, technology is both a foe (it distracts drivers) and a friend (it provides often damning video evidence of violations).

The best solution, of course, is a purely human one: Drivers need to obey the law and pay closer attention to the road.

So, with only weeks remaining in the current school year, please be mindful of our children. And the law.

If you resolve to keep a watchful eye on school buses and their precious cargo, someone else won’t have to keep a watchful eye on you.