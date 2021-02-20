Our view: Perseverance has landed

The car-sized rover, named Perseverance, is the most complex piece of machinery ever launched from Earth. It will spend the next few years exploring a section of Jezero Crater, where it seems certain that water once flowed. The floor of the 28-mile-wide crater may still contain evidence of ancient life — a discovery that would change history.

Perseverance will also test methods for producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere and for finding subsurface water — which may be essential to future manned missions.

In addition, it will drill and store rock samples for future delivery to an orbiting craft that will return the samples to Earth, where more thorough and intuition-driven experiments can be conducted.

Speaking of intuition, NASA realized long ago that its missions should cater to human curiosity, thus Perseverance has been equipped with 18 cameras — and with two microphones, so that we’ll be able to hear what Mars sounds like. Video of the suspenseful landing may be available as soon as now.

One of the first tasks for Perseverance was to send an image back to earthlings, which is reproduced here. It reveals a landscape that is both familiar and strange.