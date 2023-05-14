An anguished mother couldn’t have put it better.

“You are chasing someone who’s going 120 miles per hour in a piece of crap car, and you end up ruining these teenagers’ lives,” Katie Lynn Grotschel told the Journal last week.

Grotschel’s daughter and her boyfriend were headed fishing in Tobaccoville when their car was slammed into on May 8 by the driver of a stolen vehicle who was speeding in the wrong direction on the Northern Beltway.

The teenagers’ car attempted to swerve, a state trooper said, but it was too late. The car erupted into flames. The passengers didn’t stand a chance.

The alleged thief was fleeing a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy in a frantic, and wholly unnecessary, chase that claimed innocent lives — all in attempt to catch a Walnut Cove man in a pilfered 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis — a “piece of crap car” that the deputy apparently deemed worthy of the risk.

And so, in the 70 seconds between the time the deputy turned on his lights and siren and the fiery crash, Madison Lynn Grotschel and Jayce Alexander Haverkos paid with their lives simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The driver of the stolen car, 29-year-old Joseph Brandon Smith, also died in the crash. He had made a U-turn onto the Beltway’s westbound lanes and headed east against oncoming traffic.

As for the age and make of the stolen car, it could have been a mint-condition Lamborghini. No car is worth the price of a human life.

According to national studies, more than 5,000 passengers and bystanders have been killed during police chases, and tens of thousands more injured, in this country since 1979. All too often, they have involved pursuits of minor offenders, in one case, a shoplifter, in another, a driver who ran a red light. In both of those 2015 cases, USA Today reported, innocent people died.

And as the Journal’s John Deem and Wes Young reported, there have been other recent chases in Forsyth County. In one of those cases, on Dec. 2, 2022, a 21-year-old motorist died following a 70 mph chase in a 35 mph zone by a deputy who had attempted to pull him over. The fleeing car crashed into a bystander’s vehicle after running a red light, sending that car’s driver to the hospital.

Then there was the tragic chase in Greensboro in 2017.

After a Guilford County deputy who taken off after an Acura that was suspected as stolen, that car ran a red light on Battleground Avenue and smashed into a turning Kia at an intersection, killing its two passengers. All three people in the Acura also died.

The impact was so violent that the Kia was pushed 200 feet, its engine and battery tossed yards away from the rest of the car.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has since changed its policy to ban high-speed chases in cases of nonviolent misdemeanors, as the Greensboro Police Department already had.

In fact, a statewide standard for high-speed police chases would be helpful, but there seems to be little appetite for one. When in 2021 WRAL contacted three Republican lawmakers who have been active in police reform discussions, none of them, including High Point Rep. John Faircloth, responded to repeated interview requests.

Yet a model policy drafted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police has addressed the issue. “Pursuit is authorized only if the officer has a reasonable belief that the suspect, if allowed to flee, would present a danger to human life or cause serious injury,” it reads. “In general, pursuits for minor violations are discouraged.”

For law enforcement, it may seem counter intuitive not to tear off after a bad guy, especially one who drives away after being ordered to stop.

Some police agencies also resist more restrained chase policies because they fear that it would encourage reckless driving and embolden suspects to drive away. But if the ultimate goal is to protect and serve the public, why put the public at risk unless there’s a compelling reason?

A dangerous chase should be the last resort, not the first (or only) option.