Our view: Pistol-packing politicians

To some people, the best solution to gun violence in an already gun-saturated nation — where, in fact, guns outnumber human beings — is, of course, more guns in more hands in more places.

Hence, some lawmakers in the General Assembly want special privileges to pack heat of their own.

Specifically, they want members of the legislature who hold concealed carry permits to be able to bring those guns into areas where guns are otherwise prohibited, including the legislative chambers.

A bill that would allow permit-holding lawmakers to carry guns into any state and federal government buildings, in establishments that serve alcohol and to parades and funerals, passed the House by a 69-45 vote on Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The law not only would apply to legislators; it would apply to “any person who is an elected official or person appointed to fill an elective office” in the state while “acting in the discharge of their official duties.”

This means school boards, boards of county commissioners and city councils as well.

What could go wrong?