Our view: Preparing for the next Capitol attack

But the report is as noteworthy for what it leaves out as for what it includes.

“This report is important in the fact that it allows us to make some immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said. “But it does not answer some of the bigger questions that we need to face, quite frankly, as a country and as a democracy.”

And we all know what those questions are.

The report studiously avoids calling the incident an “insurrection” — though the attack fits the dictionary definition — and avoids discussing former President Trump’s role, which several prominent Republicans — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and our own Sen. Richard Burr, among them — acknowledged immediately following the attack.

But the elephant’s memory is surprisingly short. Some of the same legislators who condemned the former president for instigating the attack have since sought his blessing at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Some are now seeking out his approval — and, no doubt, his donors’ contact information. Their refusal to hold him to account, to air every aspect of the insurrection thoroughly before the American people, guarantees that other such incidents will follow. The least the Senate can do is help Capitol Police be better prepared.