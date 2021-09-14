Our view: Preservation benefits us all

Sign us up.

The purchase is part of a larger deal, much of which was completed in 2019 with the purchase of 2,463 acres, including 45 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin and South Yadkin rivers in Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties, from Alcoa for $7.7 million.

“We are now complete,” Travis Morehead, executive director of Three Rivers Land Trust, said. “The Yadkin River has 76 miles of shoreline and 4,800 acres total conservation in the past two, three years. That means there won’t be any development.”

The land will be open for public recreation — hiking, boating, hunting and fishing — one more bit of natural splendor made available to outdoors-loving North Carolinians.

The preserve will be accessible to quite a few, too; about 80% of North Carolina’s 10.6 million residents live within a 100-mile drive of the game lands, according to the commission.

Setting these tracts aside will also help protect water quality in the Tuckertown region. The water that flows into and out of the reservoir there is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River.