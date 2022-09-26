Our view: Preserving our beautiful state

Let’s face it: If you live in North Carolina, you hit the jackpot.

In the Piedmont Triad, we have moderate temperatures, more sunny days than rainy days and we’ve made investments in preserving our natural environment that makes it tempting pretty much any day to take a break and enjoy the great outdoors. The same is largely true for the rest of the state, from the mountains to the seashore — including even our largest cities, where no one is too far from the country to access some fresh air and greenery.

One of the best instincts we have — as citizens, volunteers and legislators — is to continue to set aside land and water for ourselves and for future generations.

It’s in keeping with this instinct and legislative priority that Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced state grant funding for 23 new land, water and recreational projects in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina last week, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Monday. Significantly large tracts of land have been set aside for preservation and recreation — with an awareness of the realistic challenges of industrialization, pollution and climate change and the proper steps needed to meet those challenges.

The grants will protect 27,157 acres from mountains to shore, including 20,998 acres that will eventually be open to the public for recreation: hiking, biking, hunting, boating, birding and spiritual contemplation.

Grants will also support 37 projects to restore or enhance waterways — streams, rivers, lakes, estuaries and 8,000 acres of drained wetlands — as well as four projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater.

Eight planning projects will also identify key water quality and conservation opportunities in state watersheds.

“In addition to protecting water quality, these state investments will increase recreation opportunities, conserve wildlife habitat, preserve historic and cultural sites, and enhance quality of life,” Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in a statement.

The grants include $1.5 million for the Shoe Buckle Tract project in the Walnut Cove area of Stokes County, which will be developed by the Piedmont Land Conservancy. Plans call for this tract to eventually become part of a state forest.

Ashe County received seven grants worth a combined total of $1.1 million, including $234,675 for the Expansion Tract East project at Three Top Mountain Game Land, which will be developed by the Blue Ridge Conservancy.

Watauga County received a total of $2.18 million for six projects, including $750,000 to for the Peacock Lot and the Boone Creek Daylighting project and $669,000 for the mouth of Hardin Creek project, both to be developed by the New River Conservancy.

Cooper also declared Sept. 26-30 as North Carolina Clean Energy Week to highlight the work the state is doing to advance clean energy. That’s appropriate, considering North Carolina’s designation as the most “solar-friendly” state in the Southeast — seventh nationally — by House Method, a national home-services research firm, as the Journal’s John Deem reported earlier this month.

Overall, solar investment in North Carolina now tops $10 billion, the fifth highest in the nation, according to the report. We’re behind only California, Texas and Florida in terms of overall volume.

“North Carolina has for some time enjoyed a ranking toward the top of the national solar leaderboard as a result of strong bipartisan policies allowing the industry to grow and thrive in the state,” Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association, said — also noting that the solar industry employs more than 8,000 people in the state.

These accomplishments have largely been achieved by cooperation between the governor’s office and the Republican-controlled state legislature, which has realized the seriousness of carbon dioxide emissions; they’ve set a target of reducing them by 70% by 2030 and reaching carbon-neutral status by 2050.

This positions us well for the future as a national leader in preservation and innovation.

We can all do our part to preserve our environment, through individual and community efforts and through voting wisely. Saving the Earth isn’t just for scientists and teenaged activists anymore.