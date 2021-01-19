Our view: President Biden

We’ll be surprised if COVID rages through his administration the way it did his predecessor’s.

Biden is not a perfect man nor is he a perfect politician, and especially in our current divided political environment, he’ll receive his share of criticism. Some of it, no doubt, will be deserved.

He has gotten some already in the form of crude jokes about the way he speaks. His childhood battle with stuttering is well enough known that there’s little excuse for such crassness now.

But even without the stutter, Biden has at times put his foot in his mouth. Even he has described himself as a gaffe machine. That’s a characteristic that will likely keep the political cartoonists busy.

But few have questioned Biden’s heart. A recipient of the Medal of Freedom from back when it meant something, Biden has given his life in service to the American people. With their support, he could make progress in his goal of restoring a sense of unity to the nation.