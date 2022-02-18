Our view: Proceed with caution

The warmer temperatures last week hinted at change — the change of early springtime. Change is also in the air as our community seems to be preparing to drop the mask mandates that have been in place for well over a year to fight the spread of COVID.
In Winston-Salem, the citywide mask mandate will be lifted March 1, city officials announced last week. And the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board will vote on Tuesday whether to continue its mask mandate.
“Speaking for the board, we are a board that always relies on experts and science,” Deanna Kaplan, the chairwoman of the school board, said last week, “and we’re listening to what’s going on, what the health department is saying, what the state is saying. And it’s all coming into play.”
That’s reassuring. Nothing matters more than protecting our children. The mask mandate has played a large role in protecting their health while allowing them to attend school in person.
The vote is likely to be influenced by Gov. Roy Cooper’s encouragement for local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 — if infections and deaths continue to drop throughout the state.
Even with government mandates lifted, individual businesses and churches will be allowed to enforce their own mandates. They have the right. The loosening of government mask requirements should not be seen as an excuse to be a jerk. Let’s continue to demonstrate good Southern manners.
In an interview earlier this month, President Biden suggested that decisions by some state governors to begin lifting indoor mask mandates were “probably premature,” but acknowledged that it was a “tough call.”
Biden added: “People should get the shots. We know the shots work. We know they work for the variants that we are dealing with now.”
That's an assertion his predecessor has made, also.
The March 7 benchmark should give people time “to get prepared and get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters,” Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said last week. For those who aren’t up-to-date, getting there now may help us keep the doors open.
But it may be that, premature or not, we’ve reached the end of our ability to be cautious. It’s not easy to live this way. It's been difficult and stressful, no doubt contributing to all the other challenges of the day.
For those who can, remaining cautious may save a few more lives — and every one of those lives is important. Five years from now, a short delay in unmasking will be forgotten. But giving in too soon may not be.
It’s hard to avoid a sense of elation as we consider the end of mask mandates. Everyone is weary of this fight — especially those who have been vaccinated and boosted yet still encouraged to protect themselves from the sometimes deadly droplets of the COVID virus.
But to think that we’ve got to “learn to live” with COVID — that we never really defeated it — feels like a national failure. The politicization of the virus by legislators eager to differentiate themselves from their political opposites represents a separate, harmful virus with painful consequences.
The Republican-led N.C. legislature continues to use the virus to justify its attempts to undermine the power of the Democratic governor, last week passing legislation that allows parents to opt out of mask mandates — legislation that Cooper should veto. We believe in individual freedom — but not the freedom to harm others. Simply put: Your child does not have the right to infect my child. That’s not what freedom means.
Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that COVID safety will now begin to shift from being a community responsibility to an individual responsibility — as some have desired all along. Cooper said that most North Carolinians “know how to gauge their risks and how to best protect themselves, their employees and their customers.” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, told the Journal last week that the emphasis for wearing a mask will shift to those who are more vulnerable.
It's a cynical and sour victory. And one that may backfire, if it leads to increased disease and death.