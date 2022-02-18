Our view: Proceed with caution

In an interview earlier this month, President Biden suggested that decisions by some state governors to begin lifting indoor mask mandates were “probably premature,” but acknowledged that it was a “tough call.”

Biden added: “People should get the shots. We know the shots work. We know they work for the variants that we are dealing with now.”

That's an assertion his predecessor has made, also.

The March 7 benchmark should give people time “to get prepared and get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters,” Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said last week. For those who aren’t up-to-date, getting there now may help us keep the doors open.

But it may be that, premature or not, we’ve reached the end of our ability to be cautious. It’s not easy to live this way. It's been difficult and stressful, no doubt contributing to all the other challenges of the day.

For those who can, remaining cautious may save a few more lives — and every one of those lives is important. Five years from now, a short delay in unmasking will be forgotten. But giving in too soon may not be.