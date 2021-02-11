Our view: Public access to public information

For at least a decade, some state legislators have been trying to eliminate the requirement for local governments to post legal notices in local newspapers, opting instead to put such notices on government websites. Fortunately, their attempts have usually been beaten back by proponents of an informed public.

But that doesn’t keep them from trying, trying again. So it is that a bill, sponsored by N.C. House Democrats and Republicans, was submitted last week that would allow local governments in 12 eastern counties to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers, if they so choose, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported.

We like bipartisanship — but not when it hurts North Carolinians.

This is actually the second such bill filed this term. An earlier one, filed in January by House members, only covers Davidson, Forsyth and Rockingham counties in the Triad. Primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, says Forsyth’s inclusion was the result of a miscommunication and he’ll remove Forsyth.

But it still would affect readers of The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times, as well as Rockingham County’s News & Record and RockinghamNow.