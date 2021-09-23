Our view: Public and police unite against a school threat

Where are our children learning that the best way to settle differences is to shoot someone?

Is this the example that we’re setting as adults?

As for the five schools that appeared as targets on Snapchat, the speed and coordination of the reaction by police and school officials was impressive.

So was the critical role the public played.

We’ve heard time and again from police that they are most effective when the community supports and aids their efforts. This was a perfect example of that.

As for whether Kayshaun Williams would have at some point acted on his threats, it appears not. But given the troubling level of gun violence in our community, who can know for sure?

There has been a spate of false threats to North Carolina schools in the wake of the Mount Tabor shooting.

Just this week, a 17-year-old in Johnston County was taken into custody after being accused of posting threats against three high schools, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Authorities say they do not consider the threats credible.