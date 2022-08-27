Our view: Public education: Don’t complain — support

Last week, as public schools across the state prepared to open for the new school year — mostly in person, this time — Democratic leaders in the state legislature called on their Republican colleagues to join them to provide more financial resources to recruit and retain educators. More than 11,000 positions in public schools across the state are currently unfilled.

That’s a heck of a way to start the school year.

Closing that gap would mean — as a very practical matter — increasing the state’s education budget beyond what’s already been set with provisions for additional teacher pay increases.

We appreciate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board’s recent approval of “back to school” bonuses of $1,000 for all district employees — especially as the schools also face rising costs for school construction, as the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported last week.

But even a generous bonus would be unnecessary if the state did its part. According to the Education Law Center, North Carolina is one of the worst among U.S. states in public school funding. Only Arizona and Washington, D.C., ranked below North Carolina in fair distribution of public school funding.

Let’s mince no words: While the state sits on a $6.5 billion budget surplus and the Republican-led legislature wastes tax money fighting a court order to increase the education budget, there’s no reason North Carolina can’t pay for a first-class education for every public school student.

But “it’s about more than just money,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, a Wake County Democrat, said last week. “Educators are underpaid, overworked and importantly, underappreciated.”

True that.

And the lack of appreciation is perhaps best exemplified by the culture war that’s being waged on public school teachers by conservative activists in an attempt to gain control of the curriculum and focus it toward their own ideology — at the expense of others. They’re doing so by portraying public school teachers as “woke” Marxists who want to radicalize students.

Fox News “comedian” Greg Gutfeld recently called public school teachers “the KKK with summers off.” He also called them corrupt, lazy and incompetent.

These depictions and those like them are inaccurate and unfair.

In Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s forthcoming campaign book, he reportedly writes that schools should “demand proficiency in reading, writing, and math in grades one through five. In those grades, we don’t need to be teaching social studies. We don’t need to be teaching science. We surely don’t need to talk about equity and social justice.”

But last week, Blue asked, “Should you demonize teachers because they’re teaching some aspect of civics, so the kids understand how their government is organized in elementary school? Should you demonize them because you’re trying to teach them rudimentary concepts of science, while they’re young?”

Of course, reading, writing and math are essential skills; they can’t be overestimated. But teaching the scientific method to children increases their ability to assimilate information as they get older. They should also learn financial literacy, history and social studies.

And they should learn to get along with their fellow students and how to deal with their developing emotions.

They should learn that there are topics on which the American people are not united, including religion and politics, without favoring a particular doctrine or policy.

They should learn what they need to function in the real world, not just as wage earners, but as responsible, thoughtful citizens who commit themselves to life-long learning.

That will by necessity include information that some parents disagree with.

And that will require competent, experienced teachers who know their business.

That, in turn, requires decent pay and community support instead of partisan carping.

Public education shouldn’t be a partisan issue; and we know it’s not, entirely. Plenty of solid conservatives send their children to public schools and appreciate the results. They just need to urge their representatives to do the same — or vote for new ones who will.

This is also an excellent time for volunteers to step up; the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system is eager for “reading warriors” to help in the classroom, with no COVID restrictions.

There are no problems that schools can’t handle if educators receive sufficient support from the legislature — and the public. Our future relies on it.