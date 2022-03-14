Our view: Qubein's trip to the moon

Qubein didn’t specifically mention those skeptics, but he disputes the perception that the university has had to borrow heavily to sustain its breakneck pace of growth.

“Not one cent will be borrowed,” he said of the funds that will pay for the new construction.

For instance, the $100 million in donations from those three families will go to the law school, the dental school and a new library.

The university hasn’t taken out a loan since 2010, Qubein said, and it has $800 million in net assets versus $100 million in debt.

Among planned construction will be buildings for the law school and the library as well as the new dental, nursing and optometry schools.

And, as Qubein reminded his audience, all of this has occurred during trying times for many colleges and universities, especially private ones.

When other schools are struggling to maintain enrollment, HPU’s enrollment has quadrupled since Qubein became president.

The university has become both a point of pride for High Point and Guilford County, as well as an economic engine. Qubein cited an annual regional economic impact of $850 million.