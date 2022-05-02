Our view: Questionable justice

Sadness abounds in the case of the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather. Sadness for the loss of Nathaniel Jones, a beloved figure brutally murdered. And sadness for the wasted lives of the convicted perpetrators — five young men, then teenagers, whose potential accomplishments were cut short.

And now we have to contend with the sad possibility that their convictions were wrong. Despite the guilty verdicts, affirmed by a panel of three Superior Court judges last week, the evidence leaves us questioning whether the young men were convicted incorrectly — which would leave the real perpetrator or perpetrators on the loose.

The death was horrendous: Jones, 61, a gas station owner, died on Nov. 15, 2002, after being attacked in the carport of his home. He was found with his hands bound behind his back with black tape, which was also wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy determined that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Brothers Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen were convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 and are serving life sentences; Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy were convicted of second-degree murder in a separate trial in 2005 and released from prison in 2017 and 2018. (Brayboy was stabbed to death in August 2019.)

The case against the teenagers rests on three elements: shoe impressions at the crime scene that might match a pair of shoes seized from the house where two defendants lived; confessions elicited by police interviews; and the testimony of a supposed eyewitness, a then-16-year-old Jessicah Black, who placed the young men at the scene of the crime.

But the impressions were admittedly inconclusive; they could easily have come from other shoes.

The young men today say that they were intimidated and threatened into confessing by interviews that were adversarial and intense, a claim bolstered by the fact that many of the details recorded in their confessions contradicted each other as well as the crime scene. As for Black, she has since recanted her testimony, today claiming that she then said what she thought the police wanted her to say in an effort to avoid trouble.

In addition, attorney Brad Bannon argued, Winston-Salem police investigators failed to follow up important leads in the case — included an alleged crack house across the street and Crime Stoppers tips identifying other potential suspects — and abandoned those leads when they began focusing on the five teenagers.

It doesn’t help that police detectives lied to the young suspects while interrogating them, as police are legally allowed — “to elicit a response,” as one police detective explained during the hearing. It wouldn’t be that hard for a police detective to provoke panic in a young person and thus receive unreliable information.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, from 1,810 exonerations in the U.S. between 1989 and 2016, 227, or 13% of the total, involved false confessions.

Nevertheless, the three-judge panel ruled unanimously to uphold the previous verdict.

We respect the court and the members of the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office, who seem conscientious and capable. The work they do is difficult and consequential.

But courts and court officials sometimes get things wrong. In recent years we’ve seen a wave of convicts exonerated after years and decades wasted in prison.

We’ve seen it in our own community with the tragic conviction and subsequent exoneration of Darryl Hunt.

The judgment of our state’s innocence commission has been bolstered by the exoneration of 15 people since it was established in 2007.

We’ve also seen a recent wave of politicians attack advocates who work to prove their clients’ innocence, as if freeing the innocent is somehow an attack on law and order.

Only a shallow mind could draw that conclusion.

“We will continue to fight for Rayshawn and Nathaniel’s freedom,” Julie Boyer, Cauthen’s attorney said.

“We will do everything we can under the law to make sure that these children come home,” Bannon said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We will not let Nathaniel Cauthen and Rayshawn Banner stay in prison.”

As long as our imperfect system sometimes allows the innocent to languish in prison, the fight for justice will continue.