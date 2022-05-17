Our view: Racism leads to violence

It didn’t take long for the misdirection to begin.

After all, in a 180-page document widely attributed to the Buffalo shooter — whose name we’ll not advertise, ever, on this page — he referred to himself as a “left-wing authoritarian.”

But there’s no prominent figure on the left that is teaching the racist “great replacement theory” that the shooter clearly said motivated his deadly attack on Saturday. There’s no Democratic Party official stating that illegal immigrants are being released in the country to systematically replace white people. There are no influential Democrats speaking at white supremacy rallies or marching with the Proud Boys. For that, sadly, you need Republicans.

The boosters of the conspiracy theory, which often includes antisemitic elements, include white supremacy poster boy Tucker Carlson, the most popular host on Fox News. They also include Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have spoken at white supremacist rallies, and third-ranking House Republican Elise Stefanik, who regularly tweets warnings of white replacement.

In response to being called out, they’ve engaged in spin. Carlson on Monday night complained that “they” don’t want his viewers to “express your political views.” Because his viewers are the real victims, not the 10 Black men and women slain.

More responsible Republicans include Rep. Liz Cheney, who tweeted: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse.

“@GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

Former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor tweeted: “I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are seeing from leaders of my party — the Republican Party — is *directly* fueling violence and a spike in domestic terrorism. This is not a partisan observation. This is a public safety warning.”

But they’re the exceptions, and too damned rare.

While parents have been shaking in their loafers over conservative claims that Black racists are teaching their kids to hate themselves via CRT (critical race theory), proponents of GRT (great replacement theory) have been actively trying to recruit teenagers to their cause. These white supremacists and neo-Nazis reach out to shy loners, often via online multi-player games, and offer friendship and fun. They attract people when “it feels that something is missing for them, whether it is a place to belong and a place to be accepted or a place to feel like they are doing something of great importance,” Angela King, co-founder and deputy director of Life after Hate, says.

Talk about “grooming.”

That’s the threat our officials need to address. But it’s more difficult when Republican legislators prevent the teaching of our nation’s racial history and censor Black perspectives.

Violent rhetoric and imagery has been pervasive in the Republican Party for quite a while now. We see it in the election ads in which candidates show off their shooting skills. We hear it as Rep. Madison Cawthorn fails to rebuke the voter who asked him when they can start shooting Democrats. It’s absurd for them to turn the faucet then claim they have nothing to do with the flood.

Violence in America is a growing problem, and it has been perpetrated in isolated incidents by unhinged figures on the left.

But Republican leaders, rather than denounce violence, have flirted with it and justified its use with lies about voter fraud and white replacement — for electoral advantage. That’s the worst kind of exploitation.

In the meantime, 10 Black men and women, specifically targeted, won’t be going home to their families. They include Ruth Whitfield, 86, who was described as being devoted to her family; Roberta Drury, 32, who moved to Buffalo to be with her brother while he fights leukemia; Aaron Salter, 55, a retired police officer and security guard who tried to stop the shooter; Heyward Patterson, 67, who was active in his church and was described by his family as a loving person; Pearl Young, 77, a substitute teacher who fed the poor through her church; Geraldine Talley, 62, described as “an amazing sister, mother, aunt”; Celestine Chaney, 65, a mother and grandmother who had survived breast cancer and aneurysms; Katherine Massey, 72, a tireless civil rights activist; Andre Mackneil, 53, “a loving and caring guy” visiting from Auburn, N.Y.; and Margus Morrison, 52, a bus aide for Buffalo schools.

A national poll conducted last year by the Associated Press and NORC concluded that nearly half of all Republicans believe the great replacement theory.

Republicans need to wake up, denounce this evil, racist philosophy and its resultant violence, and find better, more accurate, less strident sources of information and inspiration. They need to do so now.