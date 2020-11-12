Our view: Rainy days and fall days

We can stand a little rain.

We did so Thursday, despite its resulting intermittent flooding in Winston-Salem and nearby parts of central and Northwest North Carolina.

The flooding was reported among some of our main thoroughfares: near the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville roads, where Mill Creek and the marsh at Poindexter Nature Preserve overrode their banks, and on University Parkway, which was closed for about two hours Wednesday evening. Old Greensboro Road near Fifth Street also had to be closed. And the Winston-Salem Fire Department had to help evacuate residents of Creekwood Apartments, which flooded.

A few cars sank beneath the waters, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A tree fell and blocked Craver School Road on Wednesday afternoon, and a retaining wall washed out on Meadowlark Road, which led to Meadowlark Middle and Elementary school students switching to remote learning, the Journal reported. The area around Brunson Elementary School also flooded, leading to more remote learning.

Up to 4 inches of rain was reported in some areas, but most received 2 to 3 inches.

Many of our greenway trails could have been used for kayaking.