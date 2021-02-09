Our view: Raise the benefits

Gov. Roy Cooper is taking an expansive and beneficial stand for working North Carolinians in his proposed 2021-22 budget, unveiled last week. Among other proposals, it seeks to increase unemployment benefits for working people who find themselves trapped by the effects of, say, a recession — or a pandemic.

"Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country," Cooper said last week. "Now is the time to fix this and provide a real safety net."

While 44 states provide up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, North Carolinians are only eligible for up to 12 weeks of regular state benefits (16 weeks right now because of a sliding scale put into a 2013 law). That ties us with Florida for the lowest benefits in the country.

That’s nothing to brag about.

Cooper wants the state to return to 26 weeks, and he’d like to raise the weekly maximum benefit from $350 to $500.

Even that is low, but it might pay the rent and cover groceries.