Our view: Reaching LGBT equality

Much of the conversation that begins here in February is likely to focus on public accommodations.

Most ordinances have religious exemptions that would cover areas such as church employment, Mundy said, but "when it comes to public accommodations, I don't think they will have the right to turn the (customers) down because they are gay."

We’re not entirely unsympathetic to the rights of religious conservatives to practice their beliefs in their businesses, even if that leads to discrimination. Our Constitution guarantees certain religious freedoms.

Still, from a philosophical standpoint, it’s hard to understand those who insist that they should be allowed to deny service to customers whose religious views differ.

It also doesn’t seem a wise business practice.

If religious observers must object, we hope they’ll do so without resorting to the crude and deceitful tales of bathroom predation that state legislators used to support HB2. They have no place in an honest discussion.