Our view: Rebuilding the EPA

Almost immediately, the Biden administration has gotten busy on environmental issues. The U.S. has rejoined the Paris climate accord. The president also imposed a moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and revoked the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He called as well for the review of every Trump-era environmental rollback.

Biden signed orders to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

And he reemphasized his intent to address environmental racism, a cause that Regan holds particularly dear. Regan, who will be the first Black man to head the EPA, will bring to the agency an abiding concern for “fence communities,” meaning those who live in most minority neighborhoods near polluting industries and are most directly affected by them. To address those issues in North Carolina, he created an environmental justice advisory board.

“Finally, we have a White House that is elevating the climate crisis and environmental justice to the most senior levels of government,” U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte said last week.