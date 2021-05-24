Our view: Remembering George Floyd

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd’s killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests by millions of people across the country and around the world — and in North Carolina communities — objecting to police brutality aimed at Black people. Protesters chanted, “Say his name” and his final words, “I can’t breathe” and silently but profoundly commemorated his last minutes of life while lying on the ground with their hands behind their backs.

Floyd’s death is known around the world because it was captured on camera — video filmed by bystanders — and then spread on social media, leading to public demand that his killer be held to account. Subsequently, police body-camera footage confirmed what bystanders saw.

If not for that recent phenomenon — phone cameras — his killer might never have been brought to justice.