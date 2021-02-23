Our view: Reopening schools — safely

One of the oddest aspects of the debate over school reopening in North Carolina is that everybody — parent, student and teacher — wants the same thing: A return to in-person instruction.

Teaching remotely is harder. The hours are longer and the frustrations deeper.

It’s more difficult to engage students and definitely tougher to keep track of them.

Class plans have to be adapted, sometimes radically. What came naturally in the classroom doesn’t always easily translate to Zoom.

And making sure that at-risk students don’t lose touch and interest is hard enough in person. Try keeping those struggling students motivated and engaged through a computer screen.

But everyone would also likely agree that the schools shouldn’t reopen at the expense of safety.

That’s where Gov. Roy Cooper and the legislature have reached an impasse.

The governor said last week that he was not willing to sign a bipartisan bill passed by the General Assembly that forces some type of in-person learning in all public school systems.