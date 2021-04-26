Our view: Replace the monuments

Last year, a Confederate statue that was the site of Ku Klux Klan ceremonies in the 1920s and ’30s was removed from downtown Lexington after standing since 1905.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, committees are currently meeting to discuss new names for buildings that had been named for individuals — Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr and Josephus Daniels — who had ties to white supremacy and racism.

And in Graham, Alamance County, the N.C. NAACP recently sued to have a 1914-dedicated Confederate statue removed. The monument — currently surrounded by an iron fence that cost $32,000 to install last month — has been a flash-point between protesters and counter-protesters and police for months.

“Specifically, the monument exalts the causes of slavery, secession, and white supremacy. It causes particular pain to Black residents. And it wastes taxpayer dollars on security costs that will be unnecessary once the statue topped by an armed Confederate soldier is gone,” the North Carolina NAACP said in a news release.

After years of discussion and pleading their cause, some might still insist that these monuments are benign, meant to honor heritage and courage.

But they’ve failed to convince the American public that they should share in that interpretation.