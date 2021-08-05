Our view: Reviving the Memory Wall

Everybody who met the artist Gregory Warmack — better known, perhaps, as Mr. Imagination — remembers him warmly. His visit to Winston-Salem in 1999 left an impression. And not just because of the public art he left behind — the Memory Wall of Peace and Love on Trade Street between Fourth and Fifth streets — but because of his enthusiastic personality and his devotion to imagination and creation.

Could it really have been so long ago?

The Memory Wall — a commission for SECCA, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority — incorporated hundreds of pieces of artifacts donated by local residents. They include stones, tiles, pieces of pottery and mirror, toys, buttons, hubcaps, and one-of-a-kind keepsakes. They were accompanied by Mr. Imagination’s unique, religious icon-inspired sculptures. Everything was embedded into the 4-by-55-foot concrete structure, creating a visually stirring work of art, both weighty and whimsical.

Warmack left town at the end of his five-week commission — he died in 2012 — but the wall stayed. Over time, it was vandalized and became dilapidated. There was talk of demolishing it.