Our view: Reviving the Memory Wall

Everybody who met the artist Gregory Warmack — better known, perhaps, as Mr. Imagination — remembers him warmly. His visit to Winston-Salem in 1999 left an impression. And not just because of the public art he left behind — the Memory Wall of Peace and Love on Trade Street between Fourth and Fifth streets — but because of his enthusiastic personality and his devotion to imagination and creation.
Could it really have been so long ago?
The Memory Wall — a commission for SECCA, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority — incorporated hundreds of pieces of artifacts donated by local residents. They include stones, tiles, pieces of pottery and mirror, toys, buttons, hubcaps, and one-of-a-kind keepsakes. They were accompanied by Mr. Imagination’s unique, religious icon-inspired sculptures. Everything was embedded into the 4-by-55-foot concrete structure, creating a visually stirring work of art, both weighty and whimsical.
Warmack left town at the end of his five-week commission — he died in 2012 — but the wall stayed. Over time, it was vandalized and became dilapidated. There was talk of demolishing it.
Instead, a local nonprofit, DENT Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory, directed by former SECCA curator David Brown, encouraged the city’s Public Art Commission to work with it to restore the wall. As a result, a team of three sculptors — DENT board member Duncan Lewis, Aaron Gibbons and Derrick Monk — has brought the wall back to life, as Journal correspondent Tom Patterson reported on July 25. The result is strikingly fresh.
The total cost of the restoration was $22,000, Patterson reported, shared by SECCA and the city.
The wall should now take its rightful place among Winston-Salem’s best-known public art — and it should serve as the inspiration and justification for more.
Despite our nickname — the City of Arts and Innovation — there’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to public art. That’s a shame, especially considering the wealth of local artistic talent, which exceeds that of other localities by large factors.
But there are also little-known treasures in our city, murals and de facto sculptures, awaiting discovery by local explorers.
The Memory Wall sculptors and other participants and supporters will be at the wall for a meet-and-greet beginning at 7 p.m. today, part of the Arts District’s monthly gallery openings. This might provide a good opportunity to offer thanks and encouragement — and pick up on a little inspiration to help carry us through current tough times.
Mr. Imagination would be pleased.