Our view: Rewarding bad behavior

Only two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — voted last week to censure one of their own, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, for posting a graphically violent cartoon that no responsible grown-up should create or share, much less a member of Congress.

This means none of North Carolina’s GOP House delegation joined Cheney and Kinzinger in denouncing the video and stripping Gosar of his committee assignments, nor did anyone else on that side of the aisle.

Not Ted Budd. Not Virginia Foxx.

The collective shrug by Republicans at this latest outrage (a third Republican, David Joyce of Ohio, voted present) was hardly a surprise, but it was disheartening all the same.

If not this, then what?

The party that was offended by Big Bird getting vaccinated and the alleged “censorship” of Dr. Seuss thought Democrats were “overreaching” in pressing for Gosar’s censure.

Not only did most of his fellow Republicans not condemn him, some encouraged Gosar, Politico reported, regaling him with back slaps and fist bumps as the votes were tallied.