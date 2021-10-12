Our view: Robinson's hateful and harmful rhetoric

Robinson responded to criticism by blaming “the media and those on the left” for trying to “change the focus from education to the LGBTQ community.” And former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro defended Robinson, saying he is “100% accurate in describing the sexualization of our children in public schools. The content is filth, and the agenda is no less filthy.”

We think everyone recognizes that Robinson’s comments about the LGBTQ community were in the context of education. That’s one reason they were so despicable.

And yes, it is unfortunate that students have to deal with complex issues. We’d love to live in a world in which they could retain their innocence a bit longer.

But we live in the real world in which children are aware of these matters. Gay and transgender people are regularly targeted for discrimination and bullying. As a result, they’re more likely to be victims of depression, anxiety, self-harm and even suicide.

It’s entirely appropriate for schools and libraries to offer materials and other supports that might just keep them alive — and help them thrive. We trust them more than we trust bigoted figures like Robinson.